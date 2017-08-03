The week in renminbi: SZSE seeks BRI Panda bonds, officials tout freer RMB flow for Greater Bay Area, ICBC Moscow admitted as CFETS FX lending member

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) wants Panda bond issuers to raise RMB funding in Shenzhen for Belt and Road projects, the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau plan new scheme to allow greater use of renminbi in the region, and the Moscow branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) becomes an interbank FX lending member.

