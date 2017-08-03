Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Goldman, Morgan Stanley lead Cabot Credit flotation

Cabot Credit Management, the biggest debt collector in the UK, launched its highly anticipated IPO on Friday, adding its name to the already vibrant list of companies preparing to go public in London this autumn.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 02:00 PM

The deal will include a primary share sale to raise £195m. Encore, the US debt management company, and JC Flowers & Co, the private equity group, will also sell existing shares. Cabot will aim for a freefloat of 25%.

JC Flowers has owned Cabot since 2013, when ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 357,043.08 1340 9.06%
2 JPMorgan 319,078.96 1445 8.09%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 316,666.04 1099 8.03%
4 Goldman Sachs 236,643.87 789 6.00%
5 Barclays 230,494.28 891 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,591.50 163 6.58%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,293.84 117 6.53%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,293.04 95 5.96%
4 BNP Paribas 27,578.61 168 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,982.83 136 4.56%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,745.92 80 8.86%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,323.54 83 7.32%
3 Citi 15,946.50 94 7.15%
4 UBS 15,487.17 60 6.95%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,053.61 76 6.30%