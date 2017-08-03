Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Aroundtown pockets €450m of equity to grow its portfolio

Aroundtown, the German commercial property company, raised €450m of growth capital on Thursday night in a share sale led by Goldman Sachs, Berenberg and Deutsche Bank.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 02:00 PM

The leads began wall-crossing investors on Wednesday evening, before launching the trade after the market close on Thursday.

It took 20 minutes to cover the block of up to 75m shares. The size was finalised at 75m and the deal was priced at €6, a 3.7% discount ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 357,043.08 1340 9.06%
2 JPMorgan 319,078.96 1445 8.09%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 316,666.04 1099 8.03%
4 Goldman Sachs 236,643.87 789 6.00%
5 Barclays 230,494.28 891 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,591.50 163 6.58%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,293.84 117 6.53%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,293.04 95 5.96%
4 BNP Paribas 27,578.61 168 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,982.83 136 4.56%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,745.92 80 8.86%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,323.54 83 7.32%
3 Citi 15,946.50 94 7.15%
4 UBS 15,487.17 60 6.95%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,053.61 76 6.30%