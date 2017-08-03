Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Corporate bond week ahead: ECB the focus but demand continues to grow

Bond market views vary as to what European Central Bank president Mario Draghi will announce after Thursday’s ECB meeting. However, corporate bond syndicate desks are all very clear about the rude health of the new issue market.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 02:00 PM

Some analysts believe Draghi will announce a stepped approach to closing the ECB's Asset Purchase Programme, steadily reducing the amount of bonds being bought each month. Others expect just a one-off reduction. How long analysts believe the programme will be extended for ranges from nine to 12 months.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 142,180.40 623 7.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 126,800.01 582 6.26%
3 Citi 114,788.05 607 5.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 94,228.53 399 4.65%
5 Barclays 89,649.42 397 4.42%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 24,789.49 114 8.87%
2 Barclays 21,221.42 83 7.60%
3 Deutsche Bank 18,530.93 78 6.63%
4 HSBC 16,938.83 77 6.06%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,665.73 86 5.61%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,988.32 51 7.65%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,851.83 48 7.48%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,236.76 54 6.69%
4 Credit Suisse 4,633.16 52 5.92%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 5.45%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,908.43 233 10.55%
2 Citi 23,833.79 189 8.41%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,183.88 205 8.18%
4 Goldman Sachs 20,887.87 148 7.37%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 6.79%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 23,833.79 81 6.44%
2 HSBC 23,751.92 108 6.41%
3 Barclays 23,613.64 104 6.38%
4 BNP Paribas 23,234.24 113 6.27%
5 Citi 20,539.24 87 5.55%