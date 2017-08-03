Corporate bond week ahead: ECB the focus but demand continues to grow

Some analysts believe Draghi will announce a stepped approach to closing the ECB's Asset Purchase Programme, steadily reducing the amount of bonds being bought each month. Others expect just a one-off reduction. How long analysts believe the programme will be extended for ranges from nine to 12 months....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.