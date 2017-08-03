Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Nestlé feeds investors' craving across the curve with €2bn triple

Just three months after Nestlé last extended its corporate bond curve, the Swiss food group is back in the market. On Friday it pushed its range of maturities even further.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 02:00 PM
In July, Nestlé followed the start of its Sfr20bn (€18bn) share buy-back programme with an €850m eight year bond issue, which extended its curve by more than two years. That deal came after 20 months without a new issue, but some market participants were not surprised to see ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 142,180.40 623 7.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 126,800.01 582 6.26%
3 Citi 114,788.05 607 5.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 94,228.53 399 4.65%
5 Barclays 89,649.42 397 4.42%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 24,789.49 114 8.87%
2 Barclays 21,221.42 83 7.60%
3 Deutsche Bank 18,530.93 78 6.63%
4 HSBC 16,938.83 77 6.06%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,665.73 86 5.61%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,988.32 51 7.65%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,851.83 48 7.48%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,236.76 54 6.69%
4 Credit Suisse 4,633.16 52 5.92%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 5.45%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,908.43 233 10.55%
2 Citi 23,833.79 189 8.41%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,183.88 205 8.18%
4 Goldman Sachs 20,887.87 148 7.37%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 6.79%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 23,833.79 81 6.44%
2 HSBC 23,751.92 108 6.41%
3 Barclays 23,613.64 104 6.38%
4 BNP Paribas 23,234.24 113 6.27%
5 Citi 20,539.24 87 5.55%