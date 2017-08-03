Watermark
PKO targets zloty market after mBank prints big

PKO Bank Hipoteczny has mandated for a Polish zloty-denominated covered bond deal, following on from mBank, which has issued Z1.5bn in the domestic market recently.

  By Jasper Cox
  • 01:45 PM
PKO Hipoteczny, a subsidiary of PKO Bank Polski used to finance property and issue covered bonds, is set to issue in zloty next week, with notes backed by zloty-denominated mortgages. The tenor is expected to be five and a half years. PKO Bank is the sole bookrunner on ...

