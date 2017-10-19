Watermark
China Merchants pulls off tight AT1 debut

China Merchants Bank priced its debut Basel III-compliant additional tier one dollar bond on Thursday, closing the bond 10bp inside its main comparable after a small size and some rarity value proved decisive.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 04:45 AM
The Baa1/BBB+/BBB rated bank’s transaction, which closed on Thursday night, had been in the works for some time. The firm got the green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its offshore AT1 deal on Tuesday, some two months after receiving approval from the China Banking Regulatory ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 11,427.98 67 5.85%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,298.39 45 4.76%
3 UBS 9,294.44 70 4.76%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,276.15 41 4.75%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,131.08 44 4.68%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 28,421.28 190 8.22%
2 Citi 25,455.77 157 7.36%
3 JPMorgan 21,282.04 124 6.15%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,072.67 94 5.23%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 14,573.61 109 4.21%

