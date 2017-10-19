China Merchants pulls off tight AT1 debut
China Merchants Bank priced its debut Basel III-compliant additional tier one dollar bond on Thursday, closing the bond 10bp inside its main comparable after a small size and some rarity value proved decisive.
The Baa1/BBB+/BBB rated bank’s transaction, which closed on Thursday night, had been in the works for some time. The firm got the green light
from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its offshore AT1 deal on Tuesday, some two months after receiving approval from the China Banking Regulatory
...
