China Forestry's debut loan grows to HK$4bn
China Forestry Group has tied up its first international syndicated loan at HK$4bn ($513m), twice the launch size, as commitments flooded in from 18 banks during syndication.
Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Chong Hing Bank each held HK$400m at the end of syndication. They brought in Postal Savings Bank of China for the MLA title and allotted it HK$400m too. China Everbright Bank and OCBC Wing Hang Bank came in
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.