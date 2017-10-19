Vietnam’s largest IPO sees investors rush in
The order books for Vincom Retail’s record-breaking IPO in Vietnam will close a day early. The D15.4tr ($677.9m) listing has already attracted heavy demand.
Global co-ordinators Citi, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank will finish bookbuilding in Asia and Europe on Friday and in the US on Monday, according to a banker on the transaction. The books were originally meant to close on Tuesday. Vincom is still on track
to be priced
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.