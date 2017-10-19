Watermark
Go to Global edition

RHB taps Barclays banker to run Asia ECM

Malaysia’s RHB Bank has hired Ankur Khandelwal from Barclays to head its Asia ECM unit, according to sources close to the matter.

  • By John Loh
  • 05:30 AM


Khandelwal’s appointment is seen as a replacement for Gan Kim Khoon, who resigned as a director and regional head of ECM at RHB Investment Bank earlier this year. Gan joined AmInvestment Bank to helm its equities franchise.  

Khandelwal was most recently a director at Barclays in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Oct 2017
1 CITIC Securities 11,427.98 67 5.99%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,276.15 41 4.87%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,104.08 44 4.78%
4 UBS 9,093.85 67 4.77%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,976.54 43 4.71%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 28,004.30 186 8.21%
2 Citi 25,094.34 154 7.35%
3 JPMorgan 21,049.54 121 6.17%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,836.24 92 5.23%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 14,573.61 109 4.27%

Asian polls & awards