Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 10,366.35 53 6.12%
2 UniCredit 8,379.23 66 4.94%
3 BNP Paribas 7,918.03 38 4.67%
4 LBBW 7,715.16 44 4.55%
5 Commerzbank Group 7,314.58 47 4.32%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 95,196.13 374 7.34%
2 Citi 84,377.63 495 6.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 82,995.76 326 6.40%
4 Goldman Sachs 77,646.91 437 5.98%
5 JPMorgan 75,640.06 362 5.83%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 72,404.41 381 11.11%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,776.05 274 10.24%
3 Morgan Stanley 64,793.39 267 9.94%
4 JPMorgan 62,634.86 274 9.61%
5 Goldman Sachs 56,891.64 364 8.73%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.98%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.90%
3 BNP Paribas 4,946.20 16 6.22%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,748.11 18 5.97%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,389.40 18 5.52%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,144.21 24 13.25%
2 HSBC 8,738.18 35 12.66%
3 BNP Paribas 4,721.16 25 6.84%
4 Citi 4,398.19 35 6.37%
5 Credit Suisse 4,325.15 22 6.27%