Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Private placements, ABS dominate air finance discussions

Industry pros at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Conference in New York this week were keen to point out the advantages of the private placement and ABS markets, citing the number of investors looking to increase allocations in both sectors.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:45 PM


Speakers on a private placement panel on Thursday hyped two types of aviation private placements — one being traditional aviation private placements, and the other being structured products distributed like a private placement, like privately-placed Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificate (EETC) deals. 

Excluding undisclosed issuance, both types of deal comprise ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,415 22 12.84
2 Citi 5,781 17 11.57
3 BNP Paribas 3,530 14 7.06
4 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 5.57
5 Rabobank 2,633 4 5.27

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 99,251.11 279 13.17%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 90,895.27 265 12.06%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 72,661.39 222 9.64%
4 JPMorgan 52,367.24 169 6.95%
5 Credit Suisse 41,885.89 127 5.56%