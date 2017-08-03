Watermark
European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 17,773.39 25 9.05%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 8.19%
3 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.39%
4 Barclays 14,014.48 21 7.13%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.78%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 46,791.16 113 11.72%
2 Citi 45,464.82 116 11.39%
3 HSBC 32,120.98 74 8.05%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,796.56 92 7.97%
5 Deutsche Bank 25,336.01 60 6.35%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 HSBC 32,369.73 94 7.29%
2 UniCredit 31,868.36 105 7.18%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,008.65 80 6.99%
4 BNP Paribas 30,965.57 63 6.98%
5 Barclays 30,125.25 71 6.79%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 85,921.52 293 7.39%
2 JPMorgan 84,566.67 476 7.28%
3 HSBC 75,413.89 256 6.49%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 62,586.52 191 5.38%
5 Barclays 59,041.67 186 5.08%