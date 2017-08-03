Watermark
Spire builds out credit team with two hires

CLO manager Spire Partners has added two hires to its credit team, as it looks to broaden its portfolio management capabilities.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:30 PM

Spire has hired Ian Richardson and Antoine Pinton who will help expand the firm's credit expertise.

Richardson has 34 years of experience in banking and CLOs and was most recently a director in the leveraged finance group at CIC. 

Pinton joins Spire from Mediterranean Bank, where ...

