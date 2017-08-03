Watermark
Aedas Homes prices €664m IPO despite Catalonia worries

The IPO of Aedas Homes, the Spanish home builder, has been priced at €31.65, the bottom of the €31.65 to €33.15 initial range, after receiving orders from almost 100 investors.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

The deal size will be €664.9m, excluding the greenshoe, and Aedas Homes will achieve an initial valuation of €1.52bn, or around 1.05 times its net asset value. It begins trading on the Spanish Stock Exchanges on Friday.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were global coordinators, Santander and UBS bookrunners. ...

