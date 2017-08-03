Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Can’t touch this: bankers weigh Qatar bond

As Qatar eyes up a jumbo bond before the end of this year, bond syndicate and DCM desks are questioning whether it is good for business for them to be in bed with this particular state.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 03:30 PM
Banks and investors are expecting a jumbo trade from the sovereign in the coming weeks that could be as much as $9bn. But several bankers this week are uncertain as to whether it will be in their best interests to lead manage such a deal. Lending banks, meanwhile, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 56,751.99 258 9.78%
2 HSBC 55,106.52 295 9.50%
3 JPMorgan 50,039.03 213 8.62%
4 Deutsche Bank 27,197.53 109 4.69%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 24,407.97 175 4.21%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,236.12 48 14.67%
2 HSBC 14,417.38 33 12.27%
3 JPMorgan 13,685.70 47 11.65%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,330.75 38 8.79%
5 Santander 9,596.44 36 8.17%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,828.80 80 12.78%
2 Citi 22,438.42 77 12.03%
3 HSBC 16,512.02 63 8.86%
4 BNP Paribas 9,898.80 29 5.31%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,721.98 26 5.21%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Oct 2017
1 ING 2,729.06 23 8.33%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,624.57 11 8.01%
3 UniCredit 2,390.81 17 7.30%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.02%
5 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,180.06 9 6.65%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,489.16 155 23.05%
2 ICICI Bank 5,143.70 131 10.32%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,716.76 132 9.46%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,661.93 41 7.35%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,469.67 59 4.95%