China Literature steals attention for IPO with tech page-turner
China Literature, the e-book subsidiary of Chinese tech firm Tencent, is on track for a red-hot IPO after shadow orders immediately flooded in during pre-marketing. Some smaller companies have already delayed their IPOs to avoid being eclipsed by a deal that looks sure to dominate discussion in the coming weeks. Jonathan Breen reports.
The company and its joint sponsors — Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley — got off to an eye-catching start
with pre-deal investor education, drawing strong shadow indications of interest immediately after launching on Monday and continuing to gather steam throughout the week.
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.