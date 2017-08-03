Watermark
Fisch hooks former Barings HY director

Swiss boutique investment fund Fisch Asset Management,has hired a new senior credit analyst for its high yield desk by raiding Barings.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 12:30 PM

Atish Suchak's appointment reflects “increased demand from investors” for involvement in the high yield bond market, Fisch said in a statement on Thursday. A source added that the firm intends to expand still further its team of analysts.

Suchak is based in Zurich, and reports to Kyle Kloc, ...

