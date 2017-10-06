Chinese trio keep bond momentum going

Books were opened for Zhongrong Xinda’s three year bond, with initial guidance in the 7.375% area, by joint global co-ordinators ABC International, China Citic Bank International, HSBC and Industrial Bank Hong Kong branch.AMTD, BoCom International, China Industrial Securities International, Haitong International and Zhongtai International are also the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.