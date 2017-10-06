Hyderabad Airport’s maiden dollar bond hits the runway

Joint global co-ordinators Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC, along with joint bookrunners Citi and JP Morgan and joint lead manager Yes Bank, began marketing the Indian company’s 10 year bond at the 4.625% area. The 144A/Reg S transaction has been capped at $350m.Ba1/BB+/BB+ ...
