SGX inks dual-listing pact with Nasdaq

The agreement signed on Wednesday will allow the bourses to gauge demand among equity issuers for a concurrent or sequential listing on SGX and Nasdaq, according to a joint statement.For example, Asian companies seeking capital markets access can choose to list on SGX as well as ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.