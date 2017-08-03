Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Mosaic prices solar ABS at tight spreads

Mosaic sold a solar loan securitization at tight spreads on Wednesday, as investors report that the market for renewable energy ABS is turning into a food fight amid heavy demand and low supply.

  • By Max Adams
  • 08:45 PM
The Oakland, California-based company sold the $307.5m Mosaic Solar Loans 2017-2 in four tranches. The senior class ‘A’ notes were sold at 185bp over interpolated swaps to yield 3.854%, 15bp tighter than the low end of price guidance. The junior most class ‘D’ bonds were sold at a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,415 22 12.84
2 Citi 5,781 17 11.57
3 BNP Paribas 3,530 14 7.06
4 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 5.57
5 Rabobank 2,633 4 5.27

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 98,544.62 277 13.26%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 90,698.73 264 12.20%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 70,282.48 216 9.45%
4 JPMorgan 51,967.93 167 6.99%
5 Credit Suisse 41,545.25 126 5.59%