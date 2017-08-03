Mortgage lenders rush RMBS pipeline
RMBS issuers have flocked to the primary market this week, with five deals hitting the pipeline through Wednesday across a range of asset types, including a new structure from Freddie Mac, a second prime jumbo deal from AIG, and a rare mortgage insurance deal from Arch Capital.
AIG’s new deal, CSMC 2017-HL2, is backed by the same high quality collateral that was securitized in the insurer's first RMBS deal in June.
The issuer is bringing a bigger deal this time around with $638.1m of paper on offer backed by 1,029 high quality prime loans, compared
...
