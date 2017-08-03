Watermark
RWS shares tumble as it raises £185m to buy Moravia from Clarion

Shares in RWS Holdings, the UK translation company, closed 14.6% lower on Wednesday after it raised £185m through a daytime capital increase to partly finance its $320m acquisition of Moravia, the Czech provider of technology-enabled translation and localisation services.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 05:00 PM

Bookrunners Numis Securities and Barclays launched the deal early on Wednesday morning after an extensive wall-crossing exercise that gave them indications of demand in excess of the deal size.

It took just over an hour to cover the deal and the books closed at around 9am in ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 353,377.35 1327 9.07%
2 JPMorgan 316,733.86 1438 8.13%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 316,098.84 1095 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 234,493.12 778 6.02%
5 Barclays 226,573.92 880 5.82%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,312.86 161 6.57%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,194.98 116 6.55%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,113.25 94 5.96%
4 BNP Paribas 27,479.75 167 5.26%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,982.83 136 4.59%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,536.02 78 8.89%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,323.54 83 7.43%
3 Citi 15,750.21 93 7.17%
4 UBS 15,208.47 58 6.92%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,499.48 73 6.15%