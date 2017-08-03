Laender score strong 10 year euros as EU cleans up at long end
The Joint Laender printed €1bn of 10 year paper on Tuesday, filling the book unusually quickly for a Laender deal. The deal was joined in the market by a European Union (EU) tap of an April 2031 line.
The EU received an overwhelming level of demand for its €300m no-grow tap. The book grew to over €2.4bn, including €200m of interest from joint lead managers. The strength of the book allowed leads Barclays
, HSBC
and UniCredit
to price the transaction at 26bp through
...
