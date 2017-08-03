Rivals question Eurotorg spread over sovereign
Belarusian food retailer Eurotorg tightened price guidance on Wednesday for a $300m-$350m bond to 9.125%-9.25%. Syndicate officials away from the deal said that level was much wider than they expected for the note but a lead manager has launched a staunch defence of pricing.
JP Morgan
and Sberbank, joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners, put out initial price talk at 9.5% area for the amortising five year deal on Wednesday morning, later tightening to 9.125%-9.25%. Renaissance Capital is also a bookrunner on the trade, which is the first ever international bond from
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.