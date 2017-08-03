Watermark
BB Energy signs $225m refi

Lebanon energy trading company BB Energy has signed a $225m revolving credit facility (RCF) to refinance a $200m facility from last year.

The facility was initially launched at $200m on August 24 but due to it being oversubscribed by 80% the loan amount was increased by $25m. It has a one year tenor with the option to extend by 364 days.

ABN Amro, Credit SuisseRabobank and Standard Chartered were mandated lead arrangers ...

