Wind blows through HY market with roadshow for €7.3bn
Italian telecoms firm Wind called on the high yield market on Wednesday, as it planned to refinance most of its debt with a dual currency five tranche offering, deploying a 20 bookrunners in the process.
For the next five days, Wind has scheduled a roadshow in Europe and the US for what will be the largest corporate high yield bond deal of the year. It follows in the steps of five other new euro high yield bonds with sizes of above €1bn sold
