Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Wind blows through HY market with roadshow for €7.3bn

Italian telecoms firm Wind called on the high yield market on Wednesday, as it planned to refinance most of its debt with a dual currency five tranche offering, deploying a 20 bookrunners in the process.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:45 PM
For the next five days, Wind has scheduled a roadshow in Europe and the US for what will be the largest corporate high yield bond deal of the year. It follows in the steps of five other new euro high yield bonds with sizes of above €1bn sold ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,273.45 69 7.09%
2 BNP Paribas 15,649.19 99 6.42%
3 Goldman Sachs 13,736.97 57 5.64%
4 HSBC 12,718.21 83 5.22%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,330.52 72 5.06%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,988.32 51 7.80%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,669.99 45 7.38%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,126.35 52 6.68%
4 Credit Suisse 4,633.16 52 6.03%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 5.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,820.93 232 10.58%
2 Citi 23,746.29 188 8.42%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,954.16 203 8.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 20,887.87 148 7.41%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 6.83%