VW sells auto lease ABS

The senior notes were priced at 14bp over one month Euribor, one basis point wider of post crisis tight set by BMW Bank it its latest German auto transaction, Bavarian Sky 7, sold in September.The senior tranche was priced below initial price talk, at a premium of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.