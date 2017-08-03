Investors stay with corporate credit despite extreme tightness
Seven of the eight benchmark investment grade corporate bonds to have been priced in euros in the last fortnight have been from utilities. And longer dated utility bonds were also among the best performers in the third quarter.
“Investment grade corporates are very close to the tightest level since before the financial crisis,” said Mark Foust, senior portfolio specialist at DuPont Capital in Wilmington, Delaware. “Utilities performed slightly better than industrials and financials [in the third quarter], while longer duration corporates had higher returns than shorter
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.