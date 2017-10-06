Watermark
Go to Global edition

KDB feeds Taiwan investors’ Korea need with Formosa

The Korea Development Bank grabbed $300m from a Formosa deal on Tuesday after catering to the island nation’s demand for South Korean paper.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 11:00 AM
The Taiwanese market has been a favourite for Korean issuers looking to add some diversification to their investor base. A number of KDB’s compatriots have tapped the liquidity in Taiwan in recent months, with the market seeing debut dollar Formosa issuance from Kookmin Bank and KEB ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 11,427.98 67 5.99%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,276.15 41 4.87%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,104.08 44 4.78%
4 UBS 9,093.85 67 4.77%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,976.54 43 4.71%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 28,004.30 186 8.21%
2 Citi 25,094.34 154 7.36%
3 JPMorgan 21,049.54 121 6.17%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,836.24 92 5.23%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 14,573.61 109 4.27%

Asian polls & awards