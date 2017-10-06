KDB feeds Taiwan investors’ Korea need with Formosa
The Korea Development Bank grabbed $300m from a Formosa deal on Tuesday after catering to the island nation’s demand for South Korean paper.
The Taiwanese market has been a favourite for Korean issuers looking to add some diversification to their investor base. A number of KDB’s compatriots have tapped the liquidity in Taiwan in recent months, with the market seeing debut dollar Formosa issuance from Kookmin Bank
and KEB
