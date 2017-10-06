Studio Dragon eyes IPO as TissueGene closes

The trade consists of 6m shares offered at a marketing range of W30,900 to W35,000 each, according to a regulatory filing.
Mirae Asset Daewoo is leading the flotation on Korea’s Kosdaq, the country’s junior board. Hana Financial Group is also involved as a junior bookrunner.The syndicate ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.