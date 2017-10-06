Watermark
Go to Global edition

Game on: Razer hits the road for $500m HK listing

Internet gaming company Razer has kicked off investor education for its up to $500m Hong Kong IPO, which is expected to hit the market in early November, according to sources close to the deal.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 09:00 AM


Joint sponsors Credit Suisse and UBS started drumming up investor interest on Wednesday in Hong Kong, where they plan to spend the rest of the week. The duo will head to Singapore on October 23 and then to London for a day. After that, they expect to spend ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 11,427.98 67 5.99%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,276.15 41 4.87%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,104.08 44 4.78%
4 UBS 9,093.85 67 4.77%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,976.54 43 4.71%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 28,004.30 186 8.21%
2 Citi 25,094.34 154 7.36%
3 JPMorgan 21,049.54 121 6.17%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,836.24 92 5.23%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 14,573.61 109 4.27%

Asian polls & awards