Renew prices second 2017 PACE ABS

Lead banks Natixis, Morgan Stanley and Barclays priced the deal on Tuesday afternoon, selling the $174.13m ‘A’ notes at the tight end of price guidance, at 115bp over interpolated swaps.
The $ 5.38m ‘M’ notes and the $27m ‘B’ notes were not offered.Renew also issues deals ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.