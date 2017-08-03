Watermark
Renew prices second 2017 PACE ABS

Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) finance company Renew Financial priced Renew 2017-2 on Tuesday, its second ABS transaction of the year.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 10:15 PM

Lead banks Natixis, Morgan Stanley and Barclays priced the deal on Tuesday afternoon, selling the $174.13m ‘A’ notes at the tight end of price guidance, at 115bp over interpolated swaps.

The $ 5.38m ‘M’ notes and the $27m ‘B’ notes were not offered.

Renew also issues deals ...

