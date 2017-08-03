Watermark
First Eagle to buy middle market lender NewStar Financial

First Eagle Investment Management has struck a deal to acquire US middle market lender NewStar. GSO Capital Partners meanwhile will buy a $2.4bn portfolio of middle market loans as part of the deal, a sale that is expected to generate tax refunds that form part of the consideration for the acquisition.

  • By David Bell
  • 10:00 PM

First Eagle said on Tuesday that it had entered an agreement to acquire NewStar for $11.44 per share, plus a contingent value right that will relate to tax refunds NewStar expects to receive as a result of losses generated by the portfolio sale to GSO Capital Partners.

NewStar ...

