Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CRT market deepens as Freddie preps new STACR offering

Freddie Mac is set to price a new iteration of its credit risk transfer programme on Wednesday, with investors saying that the product is becoming the most liquid and tradeable way of accessing US housing credit.

  • By David Bell
  • 09:00 PM

The latest evolution in Freddie Mac’s STACR programme will see the agency sell participation interest notes to shed some of the risk on a $1.25bn pool of first-lien, conforming fixed rate mortgages.

Unlike previous offerings, the structure uses a cash execution method for the risk transfer notes, which ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,415 22 12.84
2 Citi 5,781 17 11.57
3 BNP Paribas 3,530 14 7.06
4 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 5.57
5 Rabobank 2,633 4 5.27

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 98,446.48 276 13.35%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 90,174.33 262 12.23%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 70,282.48 216 9.53%
4 JPMorgan 51,967.93 167 7.05%
5 Credit Suisse 41,447.11 125 5.62%