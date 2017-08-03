CRT market deepens as Freddie preps new STACR offering

The latest evolution in Freddie Mac’s STACR programme will see the agency sell participation interest notes to shed some of the risk on a $1.25bn pool of first-lien, conforming fixed rate mortgages.Unlike previous offerings, the structure uses a cash execution method for the risk transfer notes, which ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.