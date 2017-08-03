KfW lands short dated euros; EU lining up at long end

The EU has picked Barclays, HSBC and UniCredit to run the books for a €300m no grow tap of its 0.75% April 2031 bond.
The line
has €2.86bn outstanding and was last opened for a €600m tap in March.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.