IFC raises $1bn of green cash at super tight spread
The International Finance Corporation achieved the tightest level of the year with a $1bn five year green bond, after managing to pull in its spread 3bp from initial price thoughts to final spread.
With a spread of 3bp over mid-swaps at reoffer, the deal was priced with the tightest spread to swaps of any SSA borrower in five year dollars this year, taking the title from Export Development Canada’s $1.25bn May 2022 note, which offered a spread of mid-swaps plus 7bp
