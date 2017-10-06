CCB secures maiden Sing dollar deal

Acting through its local branch, CCB saw an opportunity to hit the Singapore market this week to rake in S$500m ($369.9m) in a benchmark setting exercise.“The Singapore dollar market has been very strong,” said a banker on the trade, noting the market has been very active ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.