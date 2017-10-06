Watermark
Go to Global edition

CCB secures maiden Sing dollar deal

China Construction Bank Corp closed its first Singapore dollar transaction on Monday, taking advantage of the lush local currency market in southeast Asia.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 10:30 AM

Acting through its local branch, CCB saw an opportunity to hit the Singapore market this week to rake in S$500m ($369.9m) in a benchmark setting exercise.

“The Singapore dollar market has been very strong,” said a banker on the trade, noting the market has been very active ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 11,427.98 67 6.07%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,057.69 39 4.81%
3 Goldman Sachs 8,976.54 43 4.77%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,924.08 43 4.74%
5 UBS 8,913.67 66 4.74%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 27,924.87 185 8.23%
2 Citi 25,014.91 153 7.37%
3 JPMorgan 20,970.12 120 6.18%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,836.24 92 5.26%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,203.43 78 4.19%

Asian polls & awards