Watermark
Go to Global edition

iQiyi lines up trio to run $1bn US IPO

Baidu-backed iQiyi, a video streaming platform in China, has selected three banks to prepare an IPO in the US, which is expected to raise $1bn-$2bn, according to a banker close to the deal.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 04:15 AM

The company has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to run the deal. The listing is expected early next year, said the banker.

iQiyi already has strong support from investors and is considering a pre-IPO funding round, with one potential method being a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 10,183.83 64 5.56%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,976.54 43 4.90%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,901.21 43 4.86%
4 UBS 8,890.80 66 4.85%
5 Citi 7,644.83 55 4.17%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 27,924.87 185 8.23%
2 Citi 25,014.91 153 7.37%
3 JPMorgan 20,970.12 120 6.18%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,836.24 92 5.26%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,203.43 78 4.19%

Asian polls & awards