iQiyi lines up trio to run $1bn US IPO

The company has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to run the deal. The listing is expected early next year, said the banker.iQiyi already has strong support from investors and is considering a pre-IPO funding round, with one potential method being a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.