Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CVC goes Dutch with two unitranches and reprices Corialis

CVC has made two unitranche loans in the Netherlands, to Voogd & Voogd and Berning, amid busy activity in leveraged debt markets of all kinds.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:15 PM

Deloitte, which tracks alternative lending deals, said there has been a rise in mid-market deal flow across Europe and across industries. Some 55% of the 290 alternative loan deals closed in the 12 months to August were for mergers and acquisitions.

The latest of such deals came ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,273.45 69 7.09%
2 BNP Paribas 15,599.19 98 6.41%
3 Goldman Sachs 13,736.97 57 5.64%
4 HSBC 12,718.21 83 5.22%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,330.52 72 5.06%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,930.31 50 7.82%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,611.98 44 7.40%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,989.48 50 6.58%
4 Credit Suisse 4,575.15 51 6.03%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 5.62%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,639.68 230 10.58%
2 Citi 23,677.54 187 8.45%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,841.66 202 8.15%
4 Goldman Sachs 20,819.12 147 7.43%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 6.87%