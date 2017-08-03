Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Senior Rabobank treasury banker to retire

The former head of treasury at Rabobank London is set to retire at the end of the year.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 09:00 AM

Eugen Buck will step down from his current role as a senior adviser to Rabobank’s head of investor relations and rating agencies.

Buck started his career at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt. After 11 years at Deutsche, he joined Rabobank in 1998. He worked as global balance sheet ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 357,043.08 1340 9.06%
2 JPMorgan 319,078.96 1445 8.09%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 316,666.04 1099 8.03%
4 Goldman Sachs 236,643.87 789 6.00%
5 Barclays 230,494.28 891 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,591.50 163 6.58%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,293.84 117 6.53%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,293.04 95 5.96%
4 BNP Paribas 27,578.61 168 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,982.83 136 4.56%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,745.92 80 8.86%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,323.54 83 7.32%
3 Citi 15,946.50 94 7.15%
4 UBS 15,487.17 60 6.95%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,053.61 76 6.30%