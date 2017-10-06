CDB Leasing aims to beat National Congress with dollar bond
CDB Leasing is on the road pitching a dollar bond deal which it wants to price as early as Monday, just ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.
The issuer, China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co, is currently on the road for its second dollar bond this year, turning to investors less than three months after selling a $1bn dual-trancher
that was split between a $400m 2.625% 2020 bond and a $600m
