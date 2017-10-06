ChemChina in talks for $5.5bn two tranche refinancing
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has approached banks for a $5.5bn two-tranche borrowing to help refinance a $12.7bn acquisition loan it signed last September.
ChemChina is yet to send a formal request for proposals but wants to put a new facility in place soon, as it would otherwise have to bear a higher cost of funds for the last loan. This is because the $12.7bn loan becomes more expensive
the longer
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.