European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 17,524.89 24 8.97%
2 HSBC 15,846.03 23 8.11%
3 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.43%
4 Barclays 14,014.48 21 7.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.82%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 44,998.31 113 11.49%
2 JPMorgan 44,631.35 110 11.40%
3 HSBC 31,954.47 73 8.16%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,646.56 91 8.08%
5 Deutsche Bank 25,235.78 59 6.44%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 HSBC 31,962.39 92 7.33%
2 UniCredit 31,262.12 99 7.17%
3 BNP Paribas 30,965.57 63 7.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 30,813.44 79 7.06%
5 Barclays 28,821.98 69 6.61%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 84,492.95 285 7.38%
2 JPMorgan 83,401.52 474 7.29%
3 HSBC 74,840.05 253 6.54%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 62,436.52 190 5.46%
5 Goldman Sachs 58,162.93 154 5.08%