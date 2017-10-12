Watermark
'US is not ruletaker' says Giancarlo as EU sharpens tools

The chairman of the United States' primary derivatives regulator, Christopher Giancarlo, on Wednesday delivered a stinging rebuke of unilateral rulemaking by the European Union on foreign clearing house supervision, and said that as a “sovereign nation”, the “United States is a rulemaker” and not a “ruletaker”.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12 Oct 2017
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s top regulator, who was formally confirmed by the US senate in August, told of his frustration with EU legislative activity in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote during questioning by the US Congress House Committee ...

