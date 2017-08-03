Watermark
Tupras shrugs off macro noise in return to bonds

Turkish oil refiner Tüpraş is on screens for the first time in five years, with the transaction expected to be successful despite a geopolitical ruckus and a fatal tragedy at one of the company’s plants.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 01:00 PM

Tüpraş, rated Ba1/—/BBB-, finished a roadshow on Wednesday for an up to 10 year dollar trade, but hit screens more conservatively on Thursday with a seven year maturity.

The trade is at initial price thoughts of 5% area, equal to roughly a Z-spread of 286bp, according ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 55,743.14 252 9.77%
2 HSBC 53,833.67 287 9.44%
3 JPMorgan 49,685.40 210 8.71%
4 Deutsche Bank 26,857.65 107 4.71%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 23,807.23 171 4.17%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,905.51 46 14.51%
2 HSBC 14,417.38 33 12.37%
3 JPMorgan 13,586.49 46 11.66%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,231.54 37 8.78%
5 Santander 9,274.60 35 7.96%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,653.80 79 12.99%
2 Citi 21,839.60 74 11.99%
3 HSBC 15,779.25 60 8.67%
4 BNP Paribas 9,898.80 29 5.44%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,544.60 25 5.24%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,729.06 23 8.69%
2 UniCredit 2,390.81 17 7.61%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.32%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,180.06 9 6.94%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,584.45 16 5.04%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,489.16 155 23.07%
2 ICICI Bank 5,143.70 131 10.33%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,705.31 131 9.45%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,638.92 40 7.31%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,469.67 59 4.96%