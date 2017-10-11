Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ISDA shrinks Venezuela CDS reach after US sanctions

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) on Wednesday published a protocol that limits the scope of legacy credit default swaps referencing Venezuelan debt to obligations not restricted by recent US sanctions on the country.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11 Oct 2017

The ISDA 2017 Venezuela Additional Provisions Protocol will cover many credit derivatives referencing Venezuela or Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) and counterparties will have until October 18 to update their paperwork to comply.

ISDA’s action comes after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 24, banning ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 342,798.23 1298 8.94%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 313,368.11 1087 8.18%
3 JPMorgan 308,062.91 1405 8.04%
4 Goldman Sachs 232,691.67 770 6.07%
5 Barclays 221,933.58 868 5.79%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,723.41 160 6.62%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,456.36 114 6.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.72%
4 BNP Paribas 26,606.15 164 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.59%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,365.56 77 8.94%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,153.08 82 7.45%
3 Citi 15,667.80 92 7.23%
4 UBS 15,038.01 57 6.94%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,159.19 70 6.07%