Italian corporate week continues with A2A sub-benchmark
On Wednesday, A2A became the second Italian utility this week to sell a 10 year new issue. The company achieved the current benchmark single digit new issue premium for its €300m deal.
Snam sold a €650m 10 year deal
on Tuesday at 57bp over mid-swaps. A2A is rated BBB, the same as Snam, by Standard & Poor’s, but Moody’s rates the issuer Baa3, two notches lower than Snam. This goes some way to explain the difference in spreads between
