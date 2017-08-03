Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Italian corporate week continues with A2A sub-benchmark

On Wednesday, A2A became the second Italian utility this week to sell a 10 year new issue. The company achieved the current benchmark single digit new issue premium for its €300m deal.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 01:45 PM
Snam sold a €650m 10 year deal on Tuesday at 57bp over mid-swaps. A2A is rated BBB, the same as Snam, by Standard & Poor’s, but Moody’s rates the issuer Baa3, two notches lower than Snam. This goes some way to explain the difference in spreads between ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 139,063.34 614 7.06%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 124,755.06 574 6.33%
3 Citi 110,971.46 586 5.63%
4 Goldman Sachs 92,124.65 388 4.68%
5 Barclays 87,406.51 389 4.44%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 24,377.29 112 8.91%
2 Barclays 20,928.50 81 7.65%
3 Deutsche Bank 18,530.93 78 6.77%
4 HSBC 16,772.87 76 6.13%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,313.89 83 5.60%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,835.31 49 7.87%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,564.93 43 7.50%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,942.42 49 6.66%
4 Credit Suisse 4,528.09 50 6.10%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 5.75%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,329.68 228 10.58%
2 Citi 23,139.97 184 8.35%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,531.66 200 8.13%
4 Goldman Sachs 20,819.12 147 7.51%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 6.95%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 23,673.86 80 6.56%
2 HSBC 23,410.95 106 6.49%
3 Barclays 23,050.87 100 6.39%
4 BNP Paribas 22,822.05 111 6.33%
5 Citi 19,906.53 81 5.52%