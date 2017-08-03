Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Rakbank signs $350m debut loan

The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah Rakbank has closed its debut syndicated loan for $350m with 22 banks.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 01:15 PM

The three year loan launched on August 8 at $250m and since then it has been a “huge success” according to a banker on the deal. The bank decided to increase the size of the loan due to it being oversubscribed by local and international banks.

Bank ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 304,567.39 1051 10.69%
2 JPMorgan 266,883.71 972 9.37%
3 Citi 189,892.80 588 6.67%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 156,744.49 722 5.50%
5 Barclays 112,403.37 479 3.95%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,666.99 10 13.68%
2 Citi 3,086.50 9 11.52%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,644.31 11 9.87%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,875.20 6 7.00%
5 JPMorgan 1,496.41 4 5.58%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,273.45 69 7.10%
2 BNP Paribas 15,599.19 98 6.41%
3 Goldman Sachs 13,736.97 57 5.64%
4 HSBC 12,718.21 83 5.22%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,330.52 72 5.07%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,723.41 160 6.62%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,456.36 114 6.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.72%
4 BNP Paribas 26,606.15 164 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.59%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%